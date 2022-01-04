AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 7 5700G VS AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ AMD Ryzen 7 5700G We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700G and 6800U​ Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 28 vs 65 Watt

Newer - released 9-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 7 5700G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Cezanne Socket FP7 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 27x 38x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm TDP 15-28 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 768 512 TMUs 48 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 6800U​ 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5700G n/a

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support No No