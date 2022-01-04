AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 7 5825U VS AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ AMD Ryzen 7 5825U We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5825U and 6800U​ Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Supports quad-channel memory

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800U​ – 25 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 7 5825U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Barcelo Socket FP7 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 27x 20x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm TDP 15-28 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 768 512 TMUs 48 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 6800U​ 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5825U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size - 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 ECC Support - No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16