Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 7 5825U

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 6800U​
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800U​ – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Barcelo
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 15-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size - 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Apple M1 Pro
2. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Apple M1
3. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 7 6800H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 7 5800U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Intel Core i5 12600H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i7 11800H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Apple M1
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i7 12800H
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i7 1195G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 7 6800U​?
Promotion
EnglishРусский