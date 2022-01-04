Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 7 6800HS: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800U​ are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and 6800U​
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800HS – 28 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800U​ +14%
14351
Ryzen 7 6800HS
12572
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Rembrandt
Socket FP7 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
TDP 15-28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Max. Memory Channels 4 4

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

