Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700 or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 7 7700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 7 7700
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 7700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1252 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +46%
1891
Ryzen 5 3600
1296
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +85%
17586
Ryzen 5 3600
9485
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +64%
2043
Ryzen 5 3600
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +77%
12643
Ryzen 5 3600
7138
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2023 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 2 (Matisse)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 142 W -
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and AMD Ryzen 7 7700
2. AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and AMD Ryzen 7 7700
3. Intel Core i7 13700F and AMD Ryzen 7 7700
4. Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 7700?
EnglishРусский