AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1531 points
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +27%
1891
1491
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +66%
17586
10568
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3226
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21363
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +33%
2043
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +64%
12643
7687
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|142 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
