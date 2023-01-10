Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700 or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 7 7700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 7 7700
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 7700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 16384 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1493 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +30%
1924
Ryzen 5 5600G
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +68%
18639
Ryzen 5 5600G
11082
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +45%
2151
Ryzen 5 5600G
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +84%
13878
Ryzen 5 5600G
7541
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2023 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 6.57 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 65 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 142 W -
Socket AM5 AM4
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 128 448
TMUs 8 28
ROPs 4 7
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200 - DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 7700?
