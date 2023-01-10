AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
62
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 16384 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1493 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +30%
1924
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +68%
18639
11082
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +45%
2151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +84%
13878
7541
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|65 W
|45-65 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|142 W
|-
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|448
|TMUs
|8
|28
|ROPs
|4
|7
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR5-5200
|- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
