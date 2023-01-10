Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700 or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 7 7700
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 7700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1654 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +24%
1911
Ryzen 5 5600X
1538
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +58%
18643
Ryzen 5 5600X
11825
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +31%
2156
Ryzen 5 5600X
1648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +56%
13816
Ryzen 5 5600X
8838
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 142 W -
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Apple M2 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
5. Apple M1 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
6. Intel Core i5 12400F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Intel Core i7 13700F or AMD Ryzen 7 7700
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or AMD Ryzen 7 7700
9. Intel Core i5 13600K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700
10. Intel Core i7 13700 or AMD Ryzen 7 7700
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 7700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский