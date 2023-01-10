AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 7 3700X VS AMD Ryzen 7 7700 AMD Ryzen 7 3700X We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3700X and 7700 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later

Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1279 points

69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1279 points Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 7 3700X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 10, 2023 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) - Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package Transistors 6.57 billions 3.8 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm Socket AM5 AM4 TDP 65 W 65 W Max. Boost TDP 142 W - Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) - GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz - Shading Units 128 - TMUs 8 - ROPs 4 - Execution Units 2 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 7700 0.54 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 3700X n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 16