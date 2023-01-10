AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
73
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1279 points
- Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +43%
1911
1339
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +53%
18643
12169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +70%
2156
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +65%
13816
8355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|142 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
