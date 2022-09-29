AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1252 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +53%
1965
1287
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +104%
19307
9451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2573
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +77%
2204
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +102%
14370
7124
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Matisse
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|40MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1