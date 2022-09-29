Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700X or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 7700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1325 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 95 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +50%
1965
Ryzen 5 3600X
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +105%
19307
Ryzen 5 3600X
9432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +67%
2204
Ryzen 5 3600X
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +97%
14370
Ryzen 5 3600X
7293
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Zen 2
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 7700X
2. Core i5 12600K or Ryzen 7 7700X
3. Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 7 7700X
4. Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 7 7700X
5. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 3600X
6. Core i5 12400 or Ryzen 5 3600X
7. Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 5 3600X
8. Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 5 3600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 7 7700X?
Promotion
EnglishРусский