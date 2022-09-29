Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700X or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 7700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1493 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +33%
1965
Ryzen 5 5600G
1479
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +73%
19307
Ryzen 5 5600G
11136
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +49%
2204
Ryzen 5 5600G
1479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +90%
14370
Ryzen 5 5600G
7571
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Cezanne
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700X
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 24

