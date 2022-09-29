AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1369 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 54 vs 105 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +44%
1965
1361
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +94%
19307
9947
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2957
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17045
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +61%
2204
1367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +139%
14370
6007
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|40MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1