AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 7 6800H VS AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AMD Ryzen 7 6800H We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800H and 7700X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Newer - released 9-months later

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1623 points

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers

15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 45 vs 105 Watt

Around 6.8 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 6800H

General Vendor AMD AMD Released September 29, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raphael Rembrandt Socket AM5 FP7 Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon 680M

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 45x 32x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power Transistors 6.57 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm TDP 105 W 45 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units - 768 TMUs - 48 ROPs - 32 Execution Units - 12 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 7700X n/a Ryzen 7 6800H 3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 70 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20