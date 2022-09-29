Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700X or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 7700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1623 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 6.8 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +28%
2011
Ryzen 7 6800H
1567
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +34%
19875
Ryzen 7 6800H
14848
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +31%
4288
Ryzen 7 6800H
3285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +53%
36793
Ryzen 7 6800H
24002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +33%
2176
Ryzen 7 6800H
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +43%
14407
Ryzen 7 6800H
10060
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Rembrandt
Socket AM5 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 105 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700X
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 70 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 7 7700X?
