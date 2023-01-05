Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7735U or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U vs Ryzen 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735U against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 7735U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1520 vs 1178 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +23%
1563
Ryzen 7 5700U
1268
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +42%
12872
Ryzen 7 5700U
9085
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +28%
1521
Ryzen 7 5700U
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +51%
9365
Ryzen 7 5700U
6206
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U and Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.75 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 28 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Socket FP7 FP6
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735U
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7735U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 7735U?
