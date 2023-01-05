AMD Ryzen 7 7735U vs Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735U against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1520 vs 1178 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +23%
1563
1268
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +42%
12872
9085
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2595
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15990
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +28%
1521
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +51%
9365
6206
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.75 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|28 W
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
