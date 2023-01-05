Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7736U or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7736U vs Ryzen 5 7520U

AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 27 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7736U with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and 7736U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1063 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +37%
1535
Ryzen 5 7520U
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +181%
12766
Ryzen 5 7520U
4548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +43%
1511
Ryzen 5 7520U
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +130%
9138
Ryzen 5 7520U
3974
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7736U and Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 5, 2023 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 27 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 28x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP7 FT6
TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 680M Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 12 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7736U
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7736U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 7736U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​
2. Ryzen 7 7736U vs Core i7 1355U
3. Ryzen 7 7736U vs Ryzen 7 7730U
4. Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
5. Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 5 5600U
6. Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​
7. Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
8. Ryzen 5 7520U vs Core i5 1335U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 7 7736U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский