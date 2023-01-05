Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7736U or Ryzen 5 7530U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7736U vs Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 27 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7736U with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7530U and 7736U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +38%
12766
Ryzen 5 7530U
9281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +39%
9138
Ryzen 5 7530U
6576
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7736U and Ryzen 5 7530U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 27 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP7 FP6
TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 680M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 12 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7736U
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7530U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7736U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Ryzen 7 7736U?
Promotion
