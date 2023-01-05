AMD Ryzen 7 7736U vs Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7736U against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +9%
1538
1414
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +57%
12692
8089
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3043
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18579
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +5%
1496
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +43%
9210
6454
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7736U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
