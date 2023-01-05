AMD Ryzen 7 7736U vs Ryzen 7 7730U VS AMD Ryzen 7 7736U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 27 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7736U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 7730U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7730U and 7736U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7736U Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7736U and Ryzen 7 7730U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 5, 2023 January 5, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3 (Cezanne) Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 27 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 27x 20x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm Socket FP7 FP6 TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 15 W Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon 680M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 768 128 TMUs 48 8 ROPs 32 4 Execution Units 12 2 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 7736U 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 7730U 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7736U official page AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20