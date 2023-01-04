Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7745HX or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX vs Ryzen 7 6800H

AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 7745HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 16384 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2030 vs 1623 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7745HX +18%
1822
Ryzen 7 6800H
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7745HX +26%
18431
Ryzen 7 6800H
14639
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7745HX +25%
2019
Ryzen 7 6800H
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7745HX +32%
13042
Ryzen 7 6800H
9894
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX and Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-75 W (configurable) 45 W
Socket FL1 FP7
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 768
TMUs 8 48
ROPs 4 32
Execution Units 2 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7745HX
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 7 7745HX?
