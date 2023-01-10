AMD Ryzen 7 7800X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 24576 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1484 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +31%
1975
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +60%
22690
14138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24741
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +42%
2116
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +71%
16179
9479
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|10
|8
|P-Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|40MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|105 W
|45-65 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|512
|TMUs
|8
|32
|ROPs
|4
|8
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
