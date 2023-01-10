Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7800X or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 7800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 24576 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1484 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +31%
1975
Ryzen 7 5700G
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +60%
22690
Ryzen 7 5700G
14138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +42%
2116
Ryzen 7 5700G
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +71%
16179
Ryzen 7 5700G
9479
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2023 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 10 8
P-Threads 20 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 38x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 105 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 8 32
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

