AMD Ryzen 7 7800X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 7800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1633 points
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Newer - released 10-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +52%
22402
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14740
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +40%
16159
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11516
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2023 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Vermeer
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 34x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

