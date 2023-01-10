AMD Ryzen 7 7800X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1633 points
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- Newer - released 10-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +35%
1956
1450
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +52%
22402
14740
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3153
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27541
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +28%
2080
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +40%
16159
11516
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|40MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1