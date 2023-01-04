Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 7800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 81920 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1493 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +63%
18094
Ryzen 5 5600G
11107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +79%
13524
Ryzen 5 5600G
7551
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 42x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 120 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 162 W -
Peak temperature 89°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 128 448
TMUs 8 28
ROPs 4 7
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X3D
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 7800X3D?
