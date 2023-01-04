Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS vs Ryzen 5 6600H

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7840HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 7840HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1876 vs 1446 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +14%
1650
Ryzen 5 6600H
1452
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +26%
12883
Ryzen 5 6600H
10212
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +31%
1874
Ryzen 5 6600H
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +70%
13590
Ryzen 5 6600H
7980
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 25 billions -
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
Socket FP8 FP7
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 45 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2900 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840HS
8.12 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. M2 Pro and Ryzen 7 7840HS
2. Ryzen 7 6800HS and Ryzen 7 7840HS
3. Core i7 13620H and Ryzen 7 7840HS
4. Ryzen 5 7640HS and Ryzen 7 7840HS
5. Core i7 12700H and Ryzen 5 6600H
6. Core i7 11800H and Ryzen 5 6600H
7. Core i5 12500H and Ryzen 5 6600H
8. Core i5 12450H and Ryzen 5 6600H
9. Core i7 1255U and Ryzen 5 6600H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Ryzen 7 7840HS?
EnglishРусский