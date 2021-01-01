AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1227 vs 870 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +32%
516
390
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +233%
4903
1472
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +21%
2727
2256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +187%
20795
7257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +42%
1241
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +194%
8188
2785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
