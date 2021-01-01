Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 4750G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1227 vs 870 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +187%
20795
Ryzen 3 3200G
7257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 September 30, 2019
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G?
