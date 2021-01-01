Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350G and 4750G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G?
