AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +10%
509
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4769
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2653
2558
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +79%
20308
11346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +10%
1223
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +98%
8024
4052
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1