AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 5 2400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1235 vs 892 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 11 integrated graphics: 1.746 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +29%
1301
1011
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +169%
12831
4778
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +27%
2695
2125
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +135%
20460
8721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +37%
1212
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +147%
8292
3354
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1240 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|704
|TMUs
|32
|44
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|8
|11
|TGP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
