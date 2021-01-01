Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Ryzen 5 2400G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 5 2400G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2400G and 4750G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1235 vs 892 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 11 integrated graphics: 1.746 vs 1.13 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +169%
12831
Ryzen 5 2400G
4778
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +135%
20460
Ryzen 5 2400G
8721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 5 2400G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 169 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 11
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1240 MHz
Shading Units 512 704
TMUs 32 44
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 8 11
TGP 65 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
1.13 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 2400G +55%
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

