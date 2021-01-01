AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1227 vs 973 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +36%
516
380
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +78%
4903
2760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +20%
2727
2266
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +56%
20795
13350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +26%
1241
982
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +62%
8188
5067
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1