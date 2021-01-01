Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 4750G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1227 vs 973 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +56%
20795
Ryzen 5 2600
13350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 September 11, 2018
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

