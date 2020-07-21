AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
519
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +36%
4862
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2755
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +18%
21141
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1255
Ryzen 5 3600 +2%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +13%
8339
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or AMD Ryzen 5 3600