AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1227 vs 1116 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 54 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +14%
517
453
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +49%
4925
3297
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2723
2488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +40%
21067
15001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +10%
1244
1130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +34%
8151
6093
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1