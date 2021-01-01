AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1227 vs 1111 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6-months later
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +12%
517
460
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +86%
4925
2644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2723
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +53%
21067
13764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +12%
1244
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +49%
8151
5471
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
