AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 4750G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1235 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +16%
12831
Ryzen 5 5600G
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price - 259 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 8 -
TGP 65 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G?
