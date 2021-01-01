AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1235 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1301
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +16%
12831
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2695
Ryzen 5 5600G +17%
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20460
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
Ryzen 5 5600G +22%
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +11%
8292
7475
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|259 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|8
|-
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|24
