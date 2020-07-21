AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +47%
519
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +169%
4862
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +27%
2755
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +147%
21141
8570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +47%
1255
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +139%
8339
3494
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
