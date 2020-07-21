AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
519
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4862
Ryzen 7 3800X +5%
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2755
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21141
Ryzen 7 3800X +11%
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1255
Ryzen 7 3800X +7%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8339
Ryzen 7 3800X +11%
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 7 4700G
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900XT