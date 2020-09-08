AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
519
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4862
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2755
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21141
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1255
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8339
8126
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
13 (59.1%)
9 (40.9%)
Total votes: 22