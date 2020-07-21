Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) against the 2 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop).

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +50%
21141
Ryzen 7 4700U
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 20x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

