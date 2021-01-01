AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +40%
8151
5826
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 12, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
