AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1417 vs 1227 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +34%
4925
3676
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Ryzen 7 5800U +15%
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +39%
8151
5885
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
