We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 4750G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 449 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G?
