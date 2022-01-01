AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 88 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1217 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1332
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +13%
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12979
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +15%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2716
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20695
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +11%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +35%
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7820
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +45%
11320
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|8
|-
|TGP
|65 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1