We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 4750G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 88 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1217 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 8 -
TGP 65 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 24

