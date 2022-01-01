AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D VS AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 4750G Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Has 88 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1217 points

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General Vendor AMD AMD Released July 21, 2020 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 2 Vermeer Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 34x L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 4.9 billions - Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 45-65 W 105 W Max. temperature 95°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz - Shading Units 512 - TMUs 32 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 8 - TGP 65 W - Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 1.13 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5800X3D n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s - ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 24