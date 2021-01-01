Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 5 3400GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 5 3400GE

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400GE and 4750GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1198 vs 942 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE and Ryzen 5 3400GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 September 30, 2019
Launch price - 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 11

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
2. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
3. Intel Core i7 10700T or AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
4. Intel Core i9 10900T or AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
5. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 3400GE
7. Intel Core i5 10500T or AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE?
EnglishРусский