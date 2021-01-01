AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1198 vs 1030 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +12%
505
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2014
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +11%
2771
2499
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +75%
19945
11384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +15%
1212
1050
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +85%
7147
3864
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1