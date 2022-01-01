AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1206 vs 1094 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE – 25 vs 35 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1277
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +41%
10089
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +11%
2730
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +41%
18696
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +10%
1209
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +45%
7096
4895
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Lucienne
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|8
|-
|TGP
|65 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1