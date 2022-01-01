AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1206 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1277
Ryzen 5 5600G +17%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10089
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2730
Ryzen 5 5600G +17%
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18696
Ryzen 5 5600G +7%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1209
Ryzen 5 5600G +26%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7096
Ryzen 5 5600G +8%
7663
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|8
|-
|TGP
|65 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|24
