AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16361
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6422
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1