AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 7 3750H

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 4750GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE and Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 23x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE?
