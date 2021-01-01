AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +1%
509
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4868
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2771
2784
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19945
Ryzen 7 4700G +1%
20082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
Ryzen 7 4700G +5%
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7147
Ryzen 7 4700G +24%
8836
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
