Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 7 4700GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 7 4700GE

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700GE and 4750GE

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE and Ryzen 7 4700GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
2. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
3. Intel Core i7 10700T vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
4. Intel Core i9 10900T vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
5. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 4700GE

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE?
EnglishРусский