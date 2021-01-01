AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
505
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3853
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2771
2703
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19945
19264
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7147
Ryzen 7 4800H +3%
7342
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1