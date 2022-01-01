AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE – 25 vs 35 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1277
1265
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +11%
10089
9051
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2730
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +15%
18696
16275
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1209
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +14%
7096
6243
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Lucienne
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|8
|-
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
