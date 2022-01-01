Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 4750GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE and Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Lucienne
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 18x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 8 -
TGP 65 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE?
