AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 7 5700U VS AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE AMD Ryzen 7 5700U We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700U and 4750GE Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Newer - released 6-months later

Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE – 25 vs 35 Watt

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE and Ryzen 7 5700U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released July 21, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 2 Lucienne Socket AM4 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 18x L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 4.9 billions - Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 35 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 95°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 512 512 TMUs 32 32 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 8 - TGP 65 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE 1.13 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5700U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 12